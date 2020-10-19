After the Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ remark for a BJP minister Imarti Devi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia held “silent protests”.

Yesterday, while addressing a poll meeting in Dabra in support of Congress candidate Suresh Raja, Kamal Nath hailed him as a “simple man” unlike his opponent (Imarti Devi) who is an “item.”

“Why should I take the name (of the opposing candidate)? You all know that person better than me. What an item,” he said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with state ministers Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh, Vishwas Sarang and some women members of the BJP began the ‘maun vrat’at Minto Hall in Bhopal at 10 am.

Jyotiraditya Scindia and Lok Sabha member Shankar Lalwani sat on the silent protest at Regal Square in front of the mahatama Gandhi statue in Indore.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, senior party leader Prabhat Jha along with some other leaders staged a similar protest in Gwalior.

Shivraj Chouhan had earlier said that kamal Nath’s remark was disrespectful not just to the BJP minister, but each and every woman in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

“With your cheap statement, Congress’ crooked and despicable mentality has come to the fore again. You have not just disrespected Smt Imarti Devi, but each and every girl and sister of Gwalior-Chambal region,” Chouhan tweeted.