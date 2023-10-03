Shiv Sena MP makes Dean clean filthy toilet in hospital where 31 people died in 2 days

The videos show the Member of Parliament (MP) standing with a pipe in his hand while the Dean empties out the toilet and places a bucket, bottle, and toilet brush on the window. Then, Mr Patil sprays water on the toilet while Mr Wakode uses a wiper to direct streams of unclean water towards the toilet.

On Monday, there were 24 deaths reported in 24 hours, and on Tuesday, there were 31 deaths which took place in 48 hours. All the seventy-one patients are said to be in critical condition.

On Monday, Mr. Wakode denied allegations of medical malpractice and said there is no shortage of drugs or doctors. He said the patients received appropriate treatment but did not respond.

The opposition is gunning for Shiv Sena (Shinde group), the BJP, and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which make up the Maharashtra cabinet, which is led by Eknath Shinde.

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress questioned on X, formerly Twitter, “The BJP government spends thousands of crores on publicity, but there is no money to buy medicines for children.”

The leader of the Congress requested a thorough inquiry and severe penalties for the offenders.

A committee has been set up to look into the deaths, according to Dr. Dilip Mhaisekar, director of medical education and research. Hasan Mushrif, the minister for Maharashtra’s medical education, will go to the hospital on Tuesday. “I’m headed to Nanded. It shouldn’t have occurred like this. There were plenty of doctors and medications available. Every death would be looked into, and anyone found to have been careless will be punished, Mr. Mushrif said earlier in the day.