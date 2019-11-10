The Shiv Sena advised its former ally in Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to grab the Governor’s offer to explore possibilities and willingness to form the government in the state on Sunday.

On Saturday night, before few hours were left to end the term of the previous Assembly at midnight, the Maharashtra Governor BS Kodhyari issued a communique asking the BJP to express the willingness and ability to form the government.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena spokesperson told mediapersons that, “We welcome the Governor’s decision, the BJP is claiming it has the numbers to form the government. They should take advantage of this”.

There is no time frame mentioned by the Governor for the government formation but it is assumed that the BJP may try to reply as soon as possible.

“The party has already convened a meeting of its state core committee to decide upon the matter,” BJP state spokesperson Madhav Bhandari told IANS.

“It will later authorise its state chief Chandrakant Patil to initiate suitable measures and convey to the Governor,” he added.

In the election concluded last month in the state, the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena ally bagged 105 and 56 seats respectively crossing the magical figure of 145 to form the government comfortably. But a tussle broke out between the two parties for the 50-50 sharing, a demand raised by Shiv Sena. Both BJP and Shiv Sena were adamant on their demands resulting in the political crisis in the state.

The opposition ally, NCP and Congress does not have sufficient number of seats to form the government, forcing the state towards the governor rule.

If the BJP fails to form the government then the Governor will invite Shiv Sena, the second largest political party, if it also fails then the next one will be called till the options are exhausted.