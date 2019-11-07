In order to curb the effect of bad air reaching to god, a Shiv Ling at Tarkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Varanasi on Thursday has been covered with a mask.

“The air is polluted in the city and to save ‘Bhole Baba’ from the poisonous air, we have to put a mask. We believe if he is safe, we will remain safe,” said a devotee in the city.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the holy city of Varanasi has peaked at 226, which falls under the ‘poor’ category according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This is not the only temple in the city where idol of god is made to wear anti-pollution mask, if fact at the famous Shiv-Parvati temple in downtown Sigra, the faces of Lord Shiva, Goddess Durga, Goddess Kali and Sai Baba have been covered with masks.

“Varanasi is a place of belief. We treat our idols as living deities and take pains to make them happy and comfortable. In summer, the idols are slathered with sandalwood paste to keep them cool and in winter, we cover them in woollens. Likewise, to save them from pollution, we have put masks on their faces,” Harish Mishra, a priest at the temple told IANS.

The air-pollution that has kept the North India captive has not spared the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi.