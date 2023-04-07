Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has announced a Hindutva-centric ‘Apna Abhimaan, Danush-Baan’ campaign to expand the party’s reach in the National Capital and other states. With the campaign, the party would be launching a massive membership drive.

The campaign was announced in Delhi on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 6.

Former Union minister Anandrao Adsul said the party is reaching out to people with its Hindutva and good governance agenda.

“A massive membership drive will begin in Delhi and other states soon to expand our reach,” he said.

Adsul, along with a large number of party workers, gathered at the famous Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir here.

Talking to reporters, Adsul said, “With massive membership drive, the party would leverage youth leadership to expand its base in 19 states. We have formed executive committees from block to state levels.”