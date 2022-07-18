Shinde instructs MSRTC to provide ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of deceased in Dhar accident

In view of the tragic incident that took place in Dhar after a bus fell down in Narmada River, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

According to the Chief Minister’s office, CM Shinde has instructed to provide ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of deceased in the Dhar bus accident.

Regarding the incident Madhya Pradesh Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Shinde had a telephonic conversation about the incident.

Meanwhile, saddened by the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured that the rescue work was underway and local authorities were providing every possible assistance to those affected.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took to Twitter to express grief over the Dhar bus accident and assured that he was in constant touch with the concerned officials as they care coordinating for rescue operations and medical aid.

“Pained to know about the loss of lives in Maharashtra ST bus (Indore to Amalner) accident at Dhar, MP as it fell into a river from a bridge. Few passengers are rescued. Our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones,” Fadnavis said.

He further stated, “I am in touch with Dhar (MP) Collector and Maharashtra ST officials and they are coordinating for rescue operations and medical aid and treatment to the injured passengers. I wish and pray for their speedy recovery.”

A Maharashtra Roadways bus carrying as many as 55 people, which was en route from Indore to Pune fell off Khalghat Sanjay Setu over the Narmada river after the driver lost his balance, resulting in the death of 13 people.