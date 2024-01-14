Shehzad Poonawalla terms Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Rahul’s 15th relaunch

Taking a dig at the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday termed it a “rebranding and repackaging” yatra for the grand old party’s leader Rahul Gandhi.

Poonawalla said the Congress lost all elections after the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, adding that it will be interesting to see what they will lose after the Bharat Nyay Yatra.

“This is not ‘Nyay Yatra’ but it is Rahul Gandhi’s 15th relaunch yatra. After the defeat in recent elections, it is a rebranding and repackaging yatra for Rahul, and after the Congress has lost its relevance in the INDIA alliance, it is a repositioning Yatra for the Congress. After the last Yatra, we have seen that they have lost 8 out of 11 elections,” Poonawalla said while speaking to a news agency.

He further said even the people don’t take this Yatra seriously, adding, “Forget people even allies of the INDIA alliance are taking the Yatra seriously.”

“If they are talking about Nyay, since the yatra will pass through Bihar, will Rahul Gandhi get Nyay for those Biharis and people of Uttar Pradesh who have been abused by DMK leaders,” he asked.