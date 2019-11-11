The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is to call the Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday on the government formation in Maharashtra.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray met Pawar to seek his support for the government formation in the state.

The three of them met privately in a room at suburban five-star hotel in Bandra. Other leaders like NCP’s Ajit Pawar and Dilip Walse-Patil and Sena’s Sanjay Raut were also present at Hotel Taj Land’s End, according to news agency IANS.

Read: Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray meet over Maharashtra govt formation

In Delhi, the Congress is holding discussions with the party leader to decide whether the party should support the Sena for the government formation or not.

Congress is holding a meeting with the party members along with the its MLAs from Maharashtra at 4pm.

Read: Congress still not decided on support to Sena, to meet Maharashtra leaders at 4 pm in Delhi

A final decision on the government formation in Maharashtra is likely to come in the evening.

Thackeray sought the NCP’s support to help the government formation during his meeting with Pawar. The development came a day after the BJP conceded that it was unable to form the government. Later the governor called Shiv Sena to form the government in the state.

Now all eyes are on Sonia Gandhi to take up a decision forming the government in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena and NCP.