Shankar Mahadevan, Sadhna Sargam, Suresh Wadkar to grace Maha Kumbh

Famous artists and film personalities from all over the country will showcase their art during the Maha Kumbh, slated to commence on January 13, 2025 with the Paush Purnima Snan and conclude on February 26, 2025 with Maha Shivratri.

Padmashree, Padmabhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awardees, prominent Bollywood celebrities, and renowned artists from all over the country will spread the colour of their art in the Ganga Pandal in the fair area, courtesy the Union Ministry of Culture, UP Culture Department, Autonomous Institutions along with various Zonal Cultural Centers and Kendriya Sangeet Natak Academy.

This information was shared by UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Preparations are in full swing to make the programme a grand success.

Jaiveer Singh said UP State Pavilion is being established on around 50 acres of land in the fair area to showcase handicrafts, glimpses of various tourist places and cultural programmes. Apart from this, Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, Kushinagar, Sarnath, Naimisharanya, and other important places will be shown through 3D technology on a map of 15,000 square feet in the fair area during Maha Kumbh.

Along with this, cuisines from different provinces will also be made available.

Jaiveer Singh said in the fair area, classical, sub-classical singing, instruments, dance, folk singing, folk dance, dance dramas, Ramleela, Krishnaleela, poets will be performed on the stage built in pandals with the audience capacity for 2000 in the Nagvasuki, Arail, and Jhusi areas. Art and cultures of the country and the states will be on display in various pandals, which include Ganga Pandal, Triveni Pandal, Saraswati Pandal, Yamuna Pandal etc.

Jaiveer Singh said the calendar of date-wise performances of renowned artists like famous playback singer Shankar Mahadevan will grace the festival with their tunes on January 25 along with Sadhna Sargam on January 26.

Besides, Usha Uthup will perform on February 2, Kavita Krishnamurthy and renowned singer of the film world Suresh Wadkar on February 8, Sonal Man Singh on February 9, and Hariharan on February 10.

The tourism minister said on February 17, Neel Nitin Mukesh, and on February 19, Shweta Mohan will present devotional songs. On February 23, the audience will be able to enjoy the melodious songs of Kailash Kher.

He said in Mahakumbh Prayagraj, artists of other genres of the state will also give presentations on various stages. A program has been made to organize a grand display of various folk arts of different states for 45 days through 20 mini stages in Prayagraj city.