Shah to lead two-day BJP campaign in Tripura from April 7

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a two-day visit to Tripura on April 7.

This visit is part of the BJP’s election campaign for the two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state.

During his stay, Shah is expected to address a rally and conduct a roadshow the following day. Additionally, he will chair an organisational meeting with party leaders.

Advertisement

BJP state general secretary Amit Rakshit disclosed that Shah, who is scheduled to address a rally in Mizoram on April 7, is likely to arrive in Tripura on the same day. The itinerary includes an organisational meeting, a rally in Gomati district’s Udaipur, and a roadshow in Agartala.

Preparations for Shah’s visit were discussed during a meeting held by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha with senior party leaders. The Lok Sabha elections for the Tripura West constituency and the by-poll for the Ramnagar assembly seat are scheduled for April 19, while the Tripura East parliamentary constituency will go to polls on April 26.

Rakshit also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, and party MP Hema Malini are expected to visit the northeastern state to bolster the party’s campaign. A wishlist for star campaigners has already been forwarded to the party’s central leadership. Chief Minister Manik Saha has commenced campaigning activities with fervour, leading the charge for the BJP in the region.

The BJP has nominated Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb for the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, while Kriti Devi Debbarman is contesting the Tripura East parliamentary constituency.