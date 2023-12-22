Shah likely to visit city on Sunday

The Union home minister Amit Shah will be arriving in city on Sunday night, hardly one month after he attended the BJP rally held in front of the Victoria House at Esplanade on 29 November. He will be holding organisational meetings with his party’s Bengal leadership throughout the day on 26 December, said party leaders.

Sukanta Majumder, BJP MP and state party president, along with another MP Soumitra Khan met Mr Shah in Delhi on Thursday, hardly 24 hours after the chief minister Mamata Banerjee, several Trinamul Congress MPs, including Abhishek Banerjee, called on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and requested the latter to release funds for different central government schemes like MGNREGA and Awas Yojona in Bengal.

Mr Majumder and Mr Khan briefed the Union home minister about some issues related to the saffron party’s organizational programmes in the state, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled next year. As the countdown for the general elections begins BJP’s central leadership also wants to take stock of the party’s organizational strength in every state.

According to an insider of the Bengal BJP unit, Mr Shah would kick-start his meeting with the state leadership and workers of the party in Kolkata first. On Monday, he would meet party leadership and workers in different phases to feel the pulse of Bengal BJP’s organizational strength before the parliamentary elections.

“The programme schedule of the Union minister has not yet been finalized so far. Mr Shah is eager to get a picture on how the party prepares to face the elections, which are likely to be held hardly four to five months from now. The central leadership in Delhi is scheduled to sit in on a meeting on Friday to prepare state-wise reports on the party’s organizational issues,” he said.