Shah holds high level security meeting to review prevailing threat scenario in the country

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a high level security meeting today to review the prevailing threat scenario in the country and the emerging security challenges.

Heads of security agencies of the country, prominently Central Intelligence Agencies, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Intelligence wings of Armed Forces, Revenue and Financial Intelligence Agencies attended the meeting.

The Director-Generals of Police of States and Union Territories joined the meeting through video conferencing.

The Home Minister highlighted the continued threats of terrorism and global terror groups, terror financing, narco-terrorism, organised crime-terror nexus, illicit use of cyber space and movement of foreign terrorist fighters, etc.

He told the senior officials that there is need for better coordination and synergy among the central and state security agencies in countering the ever-changing crime-terror and security challenges.