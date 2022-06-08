Severed bodies of 2 women found in K’taka water canal

In a shocking incident, severed bodies of two women were found in as many water bodies of Karnataka’s Mandya district on Wednesday.

The police discovered a gunny bag stuffed with the severed lower half of a woman’s body in the Baby Lake canal between Baby Lake and K. Bettanahalli in Pandavapura town and Arakere police station boundaries in the first occurrence.

The woman was between the ages of 30 and 35.

Another decapitated body was discovered near Arakere village near the CDS Canal. The criminals had chopped off the upper half and packed the lower in a gunny bag before throwing it in the river.

The legs of the disfigured bodies were tied in both cases. The ladies were allegedly slain elsewhere and their bodies chopped and placed into canals to eliminate evidence, according to police.

The higher parts of the bodies have been targeted in a search.

The police department’s Superintendent of Police and other senior officers have hurried to the scene.

Details were awaited.

Special teams have been formed to investigate the case.

(with inputs from IANS)