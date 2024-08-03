Several AAP workers in Delhi join BJP

In the presence of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Bhati Ward councilor Sunder Tanwar, along with many of his associates and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joined the saffron party here on Saturday.

Sachdeva welcomed Tanwar and other prominent workers into the BJP by offering them the party scarf.

According to the saffron party’s state unit, those who joined the BJP from the AAP include Jagveer Jangid, Organization General Secretary from Chhatarpur Assembly, former corporation candidate Ashok Ravi, former district president Vinod Tanwar, ward president Ajay Mathur, Rahul Dagar and Krishna Tanwar, along with Rajesh Tanwar, Nanak Chand, Neeraj Mahalwaal, Sandeep, Naveen Lohia, Jaipal Pradhan, Sanjay Tanwar, Harish Kumar, Vijay Pal, Aadesh Dagar, Chandra Shekhar Sharma, and Balveer Babaji and others.

In his address on the occasion, Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva said that the BJP family has more than 180 million member, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is rapidly progressing on the path of development.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party, he added that, however, it is a misfortune that there is a government in Delhi that has worsened the situation in the city, he alleged, adding that ,”We never imagined that a situation would arise in Delhi where someone could lose their life just by walking on the street.”

Sachdeva, criticizing the AAP government further, alleged it has left no stone unturned in worsening Delhi’s condition, and added that during present day, a half-hour rain results in waterlogging, which has proven to be deadly.

He further alleged that under the pretext of health reform and Mohalla Clinics, the Delhi government has looted the city.

“A single number was used to sign and pay for 18,000 slips. This is what the Kejriwal government calls a health revolution,” the BJP leader claimed.

He added alleging that current status of the Mohalla clinics is deplorable, and further said that the despite this the ministers in the Kejriwal government claim these clinics are world-class.

Tanwar, who joined the saffron party, in his address expressed that he was happy to have the opportunity to return to the family after ten years, as he had started his political career with the BJP.

He added that he felt honored to return and appreciated the issues raised by Delhi BJP chief.

Tanwar pledged to work tirelessly to advance the BJP and faithfully fulfill his duties as a councilor, aiming to form a BJP government in Delhi with the help of new and old workers.

Delhi BJP leaders including state General Secretary Vishnu Mittal, MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar, Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, and other officials were present on the occasion.