Seven-year-old raped, sodomised in Gujarat

A seven-year-old girl was abducted from outside her home in the early hours of Friday, raped and sodomized, then discarded in the Pandesara police station area of Surat city. The accused has fled the scene.

A family from the Bapunagar neighborhood approached the police on Friday morning, alleging that their seven-year-old daughter had been raped, according to a police official at the Pandesara police station. She was seriously injured and was taken to a government hospital for treatment right afterward. Bihar was the source of the complaints.

According to the complaint, the parents were resting inside the house with their son yesterday night when their daughter snuck outside.

Around 2 a.m., the accused grabbed her and transported her to his room, where he sexually assaulted her. After then, the accused shut his residence and departed. Her parents were taken aback by the girl’s physical condition when she arrived home.

Officials claimed the girl told her parents about the event after an investigation. The victim’s father works in the Pandesara industrial unit in a factory. They’ve been here for some years.

The crime site is being investigated by police and forensic teams. According to one of the investigators who requested anonymity, the accused, who is in his early twenties and is from Bihar, lives near the victim’s home. In the Pandesara neighborhood, he works in a factory.

(with inputs from IANS)