Seven Indian sailors captured by Yemen rebels released

Seven Indian sailors who were on the ship ‘Rwabee’ and under the detention of the Houthis rebels in Yemen since 2 January have been released, the government announced today.

The seven sailors reached Muscat yesterday and are expected to travel back to India shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

India had been exerting all efforts for the release of the Indian crew members over the past months. It had been in touch with various parties to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian sailors during this time. The issue was also taken up by the Indian delegation at the UN Security Council. The Houthi rebels have a strong presence in parts of Yemen.

India also thanked all concerned parties for the release of the Indian sailors, particularly the Government of Oman.