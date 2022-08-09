On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Quit India movement on Tuesday Congress announced a 150-day-long Bharat Jodo yatra which will commence in September 7. The yatra will start from Kanyakumari and end in Kashmir.

All the party workers and leaders including Rahul Gandhi would participate in the yatra which will cover a distance of 3,500 kilometers across 12 states.

Digvijaya Singh is in-charge of the organizing committee of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

As stated by corresponding reports, “Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that on this day, 80 years ago the Indian National Congress under the leadership and inspiration of Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement that won the country freedom five years later.”

The quit India movement played a pivotal role in the elimination of British raj in India by initiating the demand of ‘Quit India’ from the British government. Quit India Movement, also known as the August Movement was a movement launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee by Mohandas Gandhi on August 8, 1942, during World War 11 demanding an end to British rule in India.