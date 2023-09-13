Senior Kerala BJP leader PP Mukundan passes away

Senior Kerala BJP leader PP Mukundan passed away in Kochi on Wednesday. He was 77.

Mukundan was undergoing treatment for lung-related disease at a private hospital. He breathed his last at around 8.15 am.

The BJP leader cut his political teeth as an RSS activist in the Kannur district in the early 1960s. He was a pracharak of the RSS for 41 years from 1966 to 2007. Hailing from Mananthana, near Peravoor in the Kannur district, Mukundan was behind bars during the emergency. He was working as the pracharak of the RSS in Thrissur district at that time.

Advertisement

Mukundan was the BJP’s state organizing secretary during 1991–2005. He served as BJP South India Organising General Secretary between 2005 and 2007. He also served as the BJP’s national executive member for several years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the demise of the senior BJP leader. In a social media post, the prime minister said Mukundan will be remembered for his simplicity and hard work.

PM Modi also acknowledged his contribution to strengthening the BJP in Kerala. He said people from all walks of life respected him for his intelligence and grassroots connection.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled Mukundan’s demise and described him as a tall leader of the Sangh Parivar in Kerala.