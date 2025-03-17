Senior IPS officer Manish Shankar Sharma passes away

Senior IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, Manish Shankar Sharma, passed away in New Delhi late Sunday while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Sharma’s body was brought to Bhopal at his residence in E-5 Arera Colony on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Sharma was a 1992-batch IPS officer. He was posted as Special DG Rail.

Advertisement

Sharma was a highly decorated officer. He is the only IPS officer in whose name a day is celebrated in San Diego city, USA.

Sharma had served on deputation there in the past, and San Diego’s former Mayor Kevin Faulkner had felicitated Sharma on 20 July 2015. Faulkner also declared 20 July to be celebrated as the ‘Manish Shankar Sharma Day’ every year.

Sharma also served in the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina as a trainer for officers.

Sharma earned a master’s degree in International Affairs and Public Policy from the University of California, specializing in International Security and Counter Terrorism.

The departed officer also has a website of his own, ‘http://manishshankersharma.in’.

Sharma was the son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary K S Sharma.

Manish Sharma’s uncle (chacha) is Dr Sitasaran Sharma, senior BJP MLA from Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) and former Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly.

Manish Sharma’s other uncle is Dr Girija Shankar Sharma, a former BJP MLA from Itarsi.