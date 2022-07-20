Self-immolation bid by seer over illegal mining in Rajasthan

Demanding ban on illegal mining in hills of Bharatpur region covering a religious yatra route of Brij-Chaurasi-Kos, a priest, Vijay Das ‘Baba’, allegedly attempted self-immolation in police presence at the Paposa village under Khoh police station on Wednesday.

The Baba poured kerosene on his body before lighting a match stick during a protest rally against the illegal mining. But the fire was doused on time with the help of blankets.

Soon after, the 45-year-old seer who received over 60-80 percent burns on his back was rushed to Bharatpur’s Raj Bahadur Memorial Hospital where he was referred to Jaipur’s SMS hospital, the Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh told SNS when contacted.

On Tuesday, another priest, Narayan Das Baba, who was one of the Sadhus holding protests for the last 550 days against the illegal mining on Brij-Chaurasi-Kos pilgrimage, climbed an electricity tower in protest. He did not heed to the appeals made by the district police and civil administrations to climb down till this afternoon.

As he eventually agreed to step down from the tower, Vijay Das attempted self-immolation but was saved by the alert policemen who rushed from nearby and covered him with the blankets in the agriculture area.

To stop social media activities, the Bharatpur divisional commissioner has suspended the internet services in five towns since Tuesday.

Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishwendra Singh who also sent as an envoy to the Sadhus’ dharna site has assured them to consider their demands after apprising the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Meanwhile the Minister of Mines Pramod Jain Bhaiya said there was no illegal mining around the religious route and whosoever doing it was legal and; possessing with an environmental clearance.

At a review meeting of the Mining department this afternoon on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to make a list of the mining mafia in the state at the earliest. A Chief Secretary-level committee would consider this issue once the list of illegal miners was prepared, CM said.