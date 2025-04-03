Self-help groups in Jharkhand receive ₹13,659 crore credit linkage support since 2019

The Jharkhand government has taken significant steps to empower rural women by strengthening self-help groups (SHGs) through bank credit linkage. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the initiative has gained momentum, ensuring financial support for SHG members and boosting rural economic growth. Since December 2019, over 2.67 lakh Sakhi Mandals have been linked to banks, with more than ₹13,659 crore in credit assistance provided. Additionally, 53,293 new groups have been formed in this period.

According to official data, Jharkhand now has 2.91 lakh SHGs, compared to the pre-2019 count, when credit linkage stood at only ₹545.30 crore. With a ₹14,204 crore increase in SHG credit linkage, the initiative is proving to be a key driver of women’s empowerment and rural economic development. Through simplified loan processes, women have engaged in various livelihood activities, ensuring financial independence and sustainable income sources.

Premalata Devi from Chandrapura block, Bokaro, found support through the Jeevan Jyoti Aajivika Sakhi Mandal after her husband’s untimely demise. Struggling with financial responsibilities, she accessed a ₹50,000 loan under the Cash Credit Linkage (CCL) scheme to purchase a sewing machine. With consistent efforts, she repaid the loan and took another ₹30,000 loan to expand her business by opening a sewing centre. Today, Premalata earns around ₹10,000 per month, supporting her family independently.

Kiran Jha from Nala block, Jamtara, is a member of the Radha Krishna Aajivika Sakhi Mandal. After receiving RSETI training in pickle and papad making, she took a ₹50,000 loan through credit linkage to start her business. Her efforts paid off, and today, she earns ₹1.2 lakh annually, creating employment opportunities for other women. Additionally, her son, after receiving training under the DDU-GKY scheme, now contributes ₹3.6 lakh per year, ensuring a better standard of living for the family.

The Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS), under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), has linked over 32 lakh rural families with sustainable sources of income, including agriculture, livestock rearing, minor forest produce, organic farming, and egg production. These efforts aim to enhance financial resilience among rural communities.

Under the Jharkhand Micro-Drip Irrigation Project, 31,861 farmers have adopted drip irrigation technology to improve agricultural productivity. Additionally, the state is investing in forest-based livelihoods, ensuring sustainable income generation from minor forest produce.

Jharkhand is also focusing on technology-driven empowerment, training around 85,000 women community cadres as Banking Correspondent Sakhi, Pashu Sakhi, Krishi Sakhi, Vanopaj Mitra, Aajivika Resham Mitra, and Community Resource Persons (CRPs). These women are now playing a crucial role in implementing and expanding development projects in their respective areas.

With ongoing efforts, self-help groups continue to be the backbone of Jharkhand’s rural economy, ensuring women’s financial independence and sustainable growth. The state government’s initiatives reflect a long-term vision for grassroots development, empowering women to become self-reliant entrepreneurs.