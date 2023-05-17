Select right candidates for crime tracking networking system: Orissa HC

The selection of right candidates would have a direct bearing on the effective functioning of the Crimes and Criminal Tracking Networking System (CCTNS) in Odisha. The Orissa High Court observed this while disposing of a writ petition filed by police personnel deployed in Wireless Training (W.T.) Stations and Workshops attached to the CCTNS project.

“In the event, trained and qualified persons are not deployed in the CCTNS project, there is every possibility that the E-Governance plan of Government so far as the Police Administration is concerned is not likely to achieve its desired objective and furthermore, in such eventuality the huge amount of public money spent in such project is likely to be wasted,” the high court stated in an order.

The petitioners had moved the Orissa High Court expressing displeasure over their posting in the CCTNS project.

The staffs/officers of the Signal Establishment having no specific role in the Investigation of Crime and Detection of Criminals are not the right kind of persons to be manned in the CCTNS Project which a computer technology based project is requiring a higher degree of skill, the petitioners’ counsel argued.

“The petitioner under the CCTNS Project would not only put the service career of the Petitioners in jeopardy, the same is also likely to affect the entire functioning of the CCTNS network in the State of Odisha which is definitely not in the larger public interest”, Justice A.K. Mohapatra stated in an order.

Therefore, this court feels that the highest authority in the Police Administration in the State of Odisha are required to look into the matter with all seriousness and try to resolve the impending issues and the problems that have been raised by the petitioners.

In such a view of the matter, this Court deems it proper to dispose of the writ application by directing the petitioners to file a petition before the Director General of Police narrating the issues and difficulties faced by them within a period of three weeks, Justice Mohapatra concluded in the order.