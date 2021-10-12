PM Says Some People’s ‘Selective’ Approach To Human Rights Is Harmful

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in the 28th NHRC Foundation Day programme.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chairperson of National Human Rights Commission of India Justice Arun Kumar Mishra are also present at the event.

He urged people not to be “selective” while raising issues of human rights. “Some people try to dent country’s image in name of human rights, we need to be alert about it,” PM Modi said during the 28th-anniversary function of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

“Some people see human rights violations in certain incidents but not in other similar incidents. Looking at human rights with an eye on political gains and loss harms these rights as well as democracy. Selective behaviour is harmful to democracy and tarnishes the nation’s image. We must be wary of such politics,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister had earlier said that NHRC plays an important role in our nation in protecting the human rights and dignity of the marginalised.