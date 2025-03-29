Security forces gun down 16 Maoists in fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh

Security forces dealt a major blow to Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, neutralizing 16 Maoists in a fierce encounter in Sukma district on Saturday.

The joint operation, conducted by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) elite CoBRA unit, took place in the Gogunda hills near Uppamapalli under Kerlapal police station limits. Two DRG personnel sustained minor injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

The anti-Maoist operation launched on March 28 following precise intelligence about the movement of armed cadres in the dense forest. As security personnel closed in on a suspected Maoist hideout early Saturday morning, they came under heavy fire, prompting a prolonged gunfight. In the ensuing exchange, 16 Maoists were killed.

Officials estimate that 30-40 insurgents were present, with some managing to escape. AK 47, SLR, INSAS Rifle alongwith a large cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the encounter site, and verification of the exact quantity is underway.

The encounter marks the second major success for security forces within ten days. On March 20, an operation along the Bijapur-Dantewada border led to the elimination of 30 Maoists. One DRG jawan lost his life in that mission, while a substantial stockpile of weapons, including AK-47 rifles and grenades, was seized.

The latest operation further consolidates the security forces’ control over the region and reinforces the government’s intensified efforts to eradicate left-wing extremism from Chhattisgarh.

It is noteworthy that Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently reiterated the government’s commitment to wiping out Maoist insurgency. Following the March 20 operation, he stated, “India will be Maoist-free before March 31 next year,” underscoring the Centre’s dual approach of aggressive counter-insurgency measures and rehabilitation policies for surrendering cadres. The Sukma operation is being viewed as another crucial step toward achieving this objective.

In the aftermath of the encounter, additional security reinforcements have been dispatched to the area, and aerial surveillance has been intensified. Search operations have been expanded within a five-kilometer radius to track down any remaining insurgents. A high alert has been issued across the Bastar division to prevent possible retaliatory Maoist attacks. Forensic teams have been deployed to analyze evidence collected from the encounter site.

The crackdown comes just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Chhattisgarh in April, where he is expected to review security measures and highlight the government’s development initiatives in Maoist-affected regions.

With sustained counterinsurgency operations yielding decisive results, security forces are steadily asserting control over Maoist-affected regions. The latest encounter reinforces the government’s determination to dismantle the Maoist network and ensure lasting stability in Chhattisgarh’s conflict-prone districts.