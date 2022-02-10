Security forces discuss strategy against Pakistani drone intrusions, narco-terror

Strategy to counter the intrusion of Pakistani drones in the Indian territory and narco-terrorism were on Wednesday discussed here in a meeting of the top brass of the Army, intelligence agencies, police, and other security forces.

The high-level meeting was held following a series of drone intrusions and attempts of Pakistan-backed elements to smuggle narcotics, arms, and ammunition through the international border and Line of Control (LoC).

A defence spokesman said that various issues of common interest including upcoming Amarnath Yatra, narco-terror nexus, and drone countermeasures were discussed to enhance the operational preparedness of security forces.

The ‘Senior Officers Conclave’, consisting of all security forces and intelligence agencies working in the Jammu region was held in the ‘Tiger Division’ of the Army.

The conclave was co-chaired by Lt General PN Ananthanarayanan, GOC Rising Star Corps, DGP Jammu & Kashmir, Dilbag Singh.

The meeting was aimed at achieving greater synergy between armed forces, intelligence agencies, and paramilitary forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.

The conclave was attended by Shaleen Kabra, Home Secretary, Special DG CID, Divisional Commissioner, all Brigade Commanders of Jammu and Samba Division along with IG level officers from J&K Police, BSF, CRPF, and Deputy Director from State Intelligence Bureau and Special Bureau.

Incidentally, the top brass has met on the day when the BSF in the neighbouring Gurdaspur sector of Punjab foiled an attempt of Pakistan to push in arms, explosives, and narcotics through a drone.