Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that the secular society in the country should recognise the Sangh Parivar agenda, which is spreading hatred and turning Manipur into a land of riots.

Expressing shock over the reports from Manipur,Chief Minister Vijayan in a Facebook post on Saturday said day by day disheartening news are coming from Manipur

“The visuals of the torture on Kuki women had shook the conscience of the nation, the acts was inhuman,” said Chief Minister Vijayan in his Facebook post.

He said the ethnic riots that have been going on in Manipur for more than two months can only be looked at with fearful concern. Adding fuel to the historical antagonism between hill and valley dwellers, the communal situation in Manipur is being aggravated, the CM said

What’s happening in Manipur is a planned attack and deliberate hunting of Christians under the cover of riots, CM Vijayan said in the Facebook post. There are reports that the very people who are supposed to restore peace are trying to incite riots, he further said

Blaming the Centre government for its failure to restore peace in Manipur, CM Vijayan said: “It is the duty of the democrats to resist and defeat the planned efforts for communal polarisation.”