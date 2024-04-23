Second phase of campaigning in UP ends tomorrow

The campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in 8 seats of western UP and NCR will conclude on Wednesday evening.

In this phase, two Bollywood stars — Hema Malini from Mathura and Arun Govil from Meerut — will test their electoral fortunes.

Polling for the second phase will be held on April 26.

In the second phase, a total of 91 candidates from UP are in the fray. A maximum of 15 candidates are trying their luck in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Mathura seats. Six candidates are trying their electoral fortunes in Bulandshahr. In Amroha, 12 candidates are in the fray, while in Meerut eight, Baghpat seven, and 14 each in Ghaziabad and Aligarh.

The fate of these candidates will be decided by 1,67,77,198 voters.

According to political experts, all eyes are on whether BSP MP Girish Chandra can thwart the attempt of sitting BJP MP Bhola Singh to secure a hat-trick of victories in the Bulandshahr seat.

The second phase will also decide whether BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali, who left the ‘Elephant’ ride and embraced the ‘Panja’, will be able to repeat his past success on the Amroha seat or not.

The electoral fate of Ghaziabad BJP MLA Atul Garg, who served as the Minister of State in the first term of the Yogi government, will also be decided in the second phase.

On Tuesday, all political parties went full throttle in their election campaigns. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a public meeting in Gautam Buddha Nagar in support of the BJP candidate.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted public meetings in Amroha and Baghpat and held a roadshow in Meerut.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav held public meetings in Aligarh and Baghpat in support of his party candidates. BSP supremo Mayawati rallied public support for her party candidates by conducting public meetings in Aligarh and Meerut.

In this phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed election meetings in Meerut and Aligarh and held a roadshow in Ghaziabad.

The INDI alliance organised a joint rally featuring Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in Amroha and held a joint press conference in Ghaziabad.

Even on the last day of campaigning on Wednesday, all political parties will put their full strength into wooing voters.