Sec 144 to be imposed from tomorrow in Hyderabad ahead of BJP national executive meet

Ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police M Stephen Raveendra on Wednesday issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) applicable under the limits of Cyberabad Metropolitan commissionerate area in the city from July 1 where the party meeting will be held.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit Hyderabad to attend the party’s national executive and to address a public meeting in Secunderabad.

“With a view to maintain public order, peace and tranquillity which may cause danger to human life, health or safety and to prevent riot or an affray or obstruction to any person in his lawful discharge of duty in the limits of Cyberabad Metropolitan Commissionerate area, I M Stephen Raveendra, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad in the exercise of the power vested in me under section 144 CrPC do hereby prohibit any assembly of more than (05) persons in the limits of Cyberabad Commissionerate from July 1, 2022, to July 4, 2022.,” the order reads.

However, Police Officers on duty, Military Personnel on duty, Home Guards on duty and Funeral processions are exempted from the operation of this order.

The public are hereby informed that any person violating the above orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section 144 CrPC.

The Hyderabad city police, along with state government departments, have put elaborate security arrangements in place ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Hyderabad.

The BJP is holding its national executive meeting at HICC Novotel on July 2-3 and the Prime Minister is scheduled to address a rally at the parade grounds at the culmination of the meeting.

BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr K Laxman said, “On July 2 and 3, our National Executive meeting is going to be held. In this meeting, BJP National President JP Naada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders will be participating in this historic meeting.”

Earlier, the BJP had held its national executive meeting in the city in 2004 when the party promised to carve out a separate state of Telangana without delay if it came to power.