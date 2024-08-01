Scientists banned in disaster zone of Wayanad, not to share opinion with media

Scientists have been banned from visiting the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad’s Meppadi . It has been directed that no science and technology institute in the state should go for the study or field visit to Meppadi Panchayat which has been declared a disaster area.

The State Disaster Management Authority has handed over the order in this regard on Thursday to the Science and Technology Council. It is in the context of the declaration of Mepadi Panchayat in Wayanad as a disaster-affected area, such an instruction is issued , the order.states.

The order says no science and technology institution in Kerala should go to Meppadi panchayat for study or field visit. The order also states that scientists and experts in the field of science and technology should not share their opinions with the media or provide information on previous studies.

It has also been ordered that the prior permission of the disaster management authority should be taken if the study is to be conducted in future. The order in this regard was given by the Principal Secretary, Disaster Management to the Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Department.

The criticism has been raised against the order stating that the order is issued in order to curtail the cause of the devastating landslides that hit Wayanad’s Meppadi area on Tuesday.