The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is on the decline but the Centre and state governments have decided not to reopen schools. The decision was taken possibly on the basis of the fact that the third COVID-19 wave is around the corner, and is eminent if experts are to be believed.

However, the decision has been met with some resistance from certain students, parents, and parent organisations. They want schools to reopen in areas where the COVID-19 situation is under control.

“According to an estimate, nearly 30 percent of the students studying in government schools are ‘school dropouts’. We should not ignore the fact that the best and the safest place for children is school. The closure of schools for a longer period of time has given rise to social evils and other abuses like child labour, sexual harassment, diseases, etc,” Ashok Agarwal, All India Parents Association President, told IANS

“When all other economic activities have resumed during the unlocking of the lockdown, why can’t schools be opened. The Delhi government must reopen schools with 50 percent occupancy following the necessary Covid protocol. Schools could be closed at any time if necessary,” he added.

Delhi deputy chief minister and education minister, Manish Sisodia, said the schools will remain closed in the national capital till the Covid-19 situation normalises. However, the interaction between teachers and students using online and semi-online means will resume soon.

A survey has shown that more than 70 percent of parents in the country still do not want to send their ward to school. On the other hand, 30 percent parents are ready to send their children to school.

Many teachers from government schools are demanding that the schools be reopened. They pointed out that the teachers from government schools are sending recorded videos on mobile phones instead of online classes.

“Teachers in government schools send recorded videos on mobile phones. Live online classes should be organised between students and teachers. This will help in maintaining the bond between the student and teacher,” he added.

The union education ministry at the moment is urging for caution regarding the opening of schools citing that safety of students is the first priority.

