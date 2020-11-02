Schools are going to reopen in Uttarakhand from Monday. Putting all speculation to rest, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat confirmed the reopening of schools from Monday by asserting that they have already issued standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding it.

Despite the Uttarakhand government’s guidelines issued recently, the social media was full of rumours that the schools’ reopening decision is likely to be cancelled.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Rawat said, “Schools will start functioning from Monday. Presently only classes for 10th and 12th standards will operate.” Based on the response of the experiment, the state government will decide on resuming academic activities for other classes.

For taking a final decision of reopening schools, the government had asked its 13 district magistrates to send a report by interacting with academicians, parents, etc. After receiving positive feedback, the state government decided to reopen schools.

Most of the government schools conducted a meeting of teachers, to discuss the SOP for academic institutions and Covid-19 norms to be followed. Arrangements for sanitizers and masks were made and the strength of the class was restructured for maintaining social distancing norms.