School children feared dead after boat capsizes in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

At least 10 school children were missing after their boat overturned in Bagmati River in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, according the district Disaster Management. They are feared dead. The incident took place at around 10:30 am in the morning. According to locals, there were around 30 students on board the boat when it capsized. They were going to school.

Muzaffarpur District Magistrate said that teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been rushed to the area and search operation for the missing school children was on.

Some media reports even claimed that the number of missing children could be more. Meanwhile, Ajay Kumar, Disaster Management officer, Muzaffarpur said that they have rescued 15-20 persons and search was on for the remaining.

“There is information of 10 persons missing, 15-20 persons rescued so far. Search operation underway,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister said that he has ordered Muzaffarpur DM to investigate the incident and assured government assistance to the families of the victims.

“DM Muzaffarpur is investigating the incident. The families of those affected in this accident will be provided assistance by the government,” the Bihar CM said.

#WATCH | Boat carrying school children capsizes in Bagmati river in Beniabad area of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur pic.twitter.com/TlHEfvvGYy — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023

More details are awaited.