SC takes Suo Motu cognisance of death sentences to convicts across India

The Supreme Court today took Suo Motu Cognizance of the issue of death sentences being given to convicts by courts across India.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, took Suo Motu Cognizance of death sentences being given to convicts across India and also hinted that it will pass guidelines to make clarity on the very issue.

The Apex court said this as many times a death row convict has to wait for mercy, when it has been filed or what are the chronological standard operating procedures for a death row convict to be executed, and many more legal processes.

The three-judge bench headed by Justice Lalit, and also comprising Justice S. Ravindra Bhat and PS Narasimha, noted that to deal with the issue of death sentences it must be institutionalised and sought the assistance of Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal in the case.

During the course of the hearing today, the Attorney General referred to a book from the USA which gives details on how the police, courts, and advocates ought to deal with the issue of the death penalty, stating that it is institutionalised in the USA.

The Apex Court was hearing a petition filed by one death row convict, Irfan (Bhayu Mevati) challenging the death penalty imposed on him by the trial court and confirmed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.