The implementation of the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota for MBBS admissions in Assam has been suspended by the Supreme Court.

During the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) brought forth by advocate Adiz Zaman, a bench of the apex court consisting of Justices Rabindra Bhat and Arvind Kumar issued the order.

The PIL expressed concern over the reservation of medical seats for NRIs, involving a substantial fee of Rs 18 lakh per seat.

The Assam government had introduced a 10 per cent reservation for NRI students in MBBS courses across the state’s medical colleges. The allocation was planned to be made from the remaining seats after deducting the 15 percent all-India quota, Central pool, North Eastern Council quota, and the Royal Government of Bhutan quota.

The PIL contended that the NRI quota could potentially disadvantage local students who aspire to pursue medicine, labeling the high fee for these seats as unjust.

Pending the decision on the PIL, the apex court has suspended the NRI quota’s execution. Additionally, the court has requested the Assam government to provide a comprehensive response to the PIL.

The introduction of the NRI quota has generated controversy within Assam.

Proponents of the quota argue that it could attract foreign investment and enhance the quality of medical education in the state. Opponents assert that it unfairly favors affluent individuals and undermines opportunities for local students.