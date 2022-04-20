SC stops demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, to hear case tomorrow

Supreme Court today stayed the Jahangirpuri demolition and ordered status quo and said it will hear the matter tomorrow by an appropriate bench.

“List the matter before an appropriate bench tomorrow,” a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by the CJI N V Ramana said.

The plea was mentioned by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind against employing bulldozers to raze down houses of persons suspected to be involved in criminal incidents such as Jahangirpuri clash was mentioned before the CJI NV Ramana led bench.

Senior lawyer, Dushyant Dave, for Jamiat, mentioned that unconstitutional, unauthorised demolition is taking place in jahangirpuri where riots took place. No notice was served so that reply is served in 10 days.

The CJI said, “We direct status quo. We will list it tomorrow.”

The bench was informed the demolition has begun in Jahangirpuri at 9 am today

CJI, after hearing this, said that that is why we said, we direct status quo in the matter and will list it before appropriate bench tomorrow.