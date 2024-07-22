SC stays UP govt’s nameplate diktat for eateries along Kanwar Yatra route

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Uttar Pradesh government’s controversial directive that mandated eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of the owners.

The top court has also issued notices to the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh, requiring their responses to petitions challenging the directive.

Hearing a plea filed by NGO, Association of Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), the bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice S V N Bhatti observed that the Uttar Pradesh police tried to usurp the power it did not have by issuing a directive.

Advertisement

The court has scheduled the matter for hearing on July 26, emphasizing that food sellers should not be compelled to disclose the names of their owners or staff.

The directive sparked widespread outrage and criticism, particularly from the Opposition Congress.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera questioned the intent behind the order, suggesting it might be a step towards the economic boycott of Muslims and Dalits.

“It will be mandatory for fruit and vegetable vendors, restaurant and dhaba owners on the route of Kanwar yatra to write their names on the board. Whether this is a step towards economic boycott of Muslims or Dalits, or both, we do not know. Those who wanted to decide who eats what, will now also decide who buys what from whom,” Khera remarked.

Even allies of the ruling BJP have criticized the move. Union Minister and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary expressed concerns over the directive issued by the Uttar Pradesh government. He warned that this decision could harm the community’s harmony and mutual goodwill. “It does not appear to be a well-thought-out and well-reasoned decision,” he added.