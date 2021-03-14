State election commissioners have to be “independent persons” not occupying a post under the Centre or state governments, the Supreme Court has ruled, terming the Goa government’s move to give its law secretary the additional charge of the SEC a “mockery” of constitutional mandate.

In a significant verdict, the top court also directed if there were any such persons holding the post of SEC in any other state, “such persons must be asked forthwith to step down from such office and the State Government concerned be bound to fulfil the constitutional mandate of Article 243K by appointing only independent persons to this high constitutional office”. A three-judge bench, headed by Justice R F Nariman, issued the direction to all states and Union territories while taking recourse of its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution that empowers it to pass any order in the interest of justice.

The directions were issued to ensure that the constitutional mandate of an independent State Election Commission to conduct elections is “strictly followed in the future”, said the bench. The observations and directions were given on a batch of pleas relating to the urban local body polls in Goa.

~With inputs from PTI~