SC refuses urgent listing of Kejriwal’s plea seeking bail extension in liqour policy case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused urgent listing of a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking a seven-day extension of his interim bail in the money laundering case linked to the alleged liqour policy irregularities.

A vacation bench of the top court said it would be appropriate if Chief Justice of India (CJI) take a call on Mr Kejriwal’s plea seeking bail extension on medical grounds.

Earlier today, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal on the case, mentioned the plea for urgent hearing before the Supreme Court on health grounds.

Advertisement

The Delhi CM was released on bail earlier this month after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1. He was, however, asked to surrender on June 2.

On Monday, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the Delhi CM has lost 7 kgs of weight after his March 21 arrest by the Enforcement Directorate and that his Ketone levels have shot up, signalling some serious disease.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi claimed that doctors have advised Mr Kejriwal to undergo PET-CT scan and some other medical checkups and for that he needs a seven-day extension of bail.

Meanwhile, the ED has moved an application seeking extension of Kejriwal’s judicial custody for 14 days after June 2 when the Delhi CM is supposed to surrender as his interim bail expires.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja will hear the central probe agency’s plea on June 2.