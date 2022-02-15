SC refuses to stay CBI probe in TN girl student’s death

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea of the Tamil Nadu government challenging the Madras High Court order for a CBI probe into the case relating to the suicide of a girl in Thanjavur, but allowed the central investigating agency to continue the probe in the case.

The top court has agreed to hear the police plea against a CBI probe in the suicide of a 17-year-old schoolgirl in Tamil Nadu. But the court said that the central agency can continue the probe in the case where the student was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi issued notice on the appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu DGP challenging the Madras HC order.

The top court said that there are two aspects to the matter. One, there are certain observations recorded in the impugned judgment and the second is regarding the final order directing probe by CBI.

“Issue notice returnable in three weeks… In the meanwhile, the investigation in terms of the impugned order to continue,” the bench said.

The high court on January 31 had transferred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The teen committed suicide by consuming poison at her home in Thanjavur on January 9 and died 10 days later.

In a video, the girl alleged that the hostel warden had forced her to clean the hostel and do maintenance work.

The hostel warden has been arrested under the Juvenile Act apart from charges of abetting suicide.

The girl’s parents allege that there had been an attempt to convert the family to Christianity and are seeking an investigation in the matter.