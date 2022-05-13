SC refuses to pass order on plea staying survey Gyanvapi mosque

The Supreme Court today refused to pass any order to a mentioning by Committee of management of the Anjuman-e-intezamia masjid seeking stay on Survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple– Gyanvapi masjid complex ordered by the Varanasi court.

A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, said, we could not pass any order today. The Supreme Court however, said, “it will look all the papers and see into the matter.”

Refusing to pass any order today, the CJI asked for petition documents and asked the lawyer to file it before it.

“We will see the case, after we see the papers. Then we will list the matter for hearing,” the Supreme Court said.

Senior advocate, Huzefa Ahmadi, senior lawyer appearing for the petitioner, mentioned before the Supreme Court that we need urgent hearing as survey has been ordered.

He mentioned before the Supreme Court bench against the Varanasi court order which allowed an advocate commissioner to survey the Gyanvapi mosque, and pleaded that a status quo be maintained in the case.

