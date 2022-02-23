SC pulls up state Govts; imposes fine for not filling consumer court vacancies

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up state governments for non-compliance of its order to fill up vacancies in district and state consumer commissions and also imposed a fine for the delay in filing the affidavit. .

Sending a strong message to the state governments, a bench comprising Justices S.K Kaul and M.M. Sundresh said “fine is the only language the state governments will understand”, as it imposed a fine on states, which did not comply with its order to fill up vacancies in district and state consumer commissions.

In November last year, the apex court said it is not inclined to waste judicial time over parties defaulting in the matter and warned the state governments that it would impose a cost of Rs One to two lakh for recovery from the officers concerned.

The bench was informed that a number of state governments — Goa, Delhi, Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab have not submitted information for staff and Bihar has submitted a status report for infrastructure.

“This results in wastage of considerable time period of courts. We will impose exemplary costs on defaulting states for wastage of judicial time for recovery against officers.”

The top court told the state governments that filling up vacancies and providing adequate infrastructure was their job.

“So, what is the judicial intervention required to ask the states to perform their obligation under the Statute. Please appreciate the scope of the Consumer Protection Act”, said the bench, adding that it is to redress the small aspect of daily lives of the consumers.

The top court was hearing a suo motu matter related to vacancies and infrastructure in consumer courts across the country.