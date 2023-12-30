SC order quashing Kannur VC’s re-appointment: Kerala Govt files review petition

The Kerala Government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order quashing the re-appointment of Kannur University Vice Chancellor Dr Gopinath Ravindran.

The Kerala Government in its review petition states that the Supreme Court had no doubts about the qualification of the re-appointed Vice Chancellor and the judgment was made based on an argument not even raised by the petitioners.

Stating that Dr Gopinath Ravinndran, whose appointment as Vice Chancellor was quashed by the apex court, is a great educationist, the review petition enumerates his achievements. In the petition, the Kerala government also sought to hear the case in an open court.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court on 30 November quashed the Kerala government’s decision to re-appoint Dr Gopinath Ravindran as the Vice Chancellor of Kannur University.

The Supreme Court came down hard on the Kerala government for its “unwarranted intervention” in facilitating a fresh term for him at the helm of the institution.

It also assailed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the chancellor, saying he did not independently apply his mind despite not being a mere “titular head.”

A division bench of the Kerala High Court had on February 23 last year dismissed an appeal against a single-judge order upholding the re-appointment of Dr Ravindran as the VC of the university, saying it was done in accordance with the law and that he was not “an usurper to the post.”