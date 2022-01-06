SC to hear ‘PM security breach’ issue today

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear tommorow the matter connected with the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab a day ago.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh mentioned the petition before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana seeking a probe into the security breach in the PM’s cavalcade in Punjab.

The bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli asked Singh to serve a copy of the petition to the Punjab government and posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

Singh submitted that it was a serious lapse on the part of the Punjab government. The PM’s cavalcade was stranded on the road causing an unacceptable security breach.

The top court asked Singh, what is he expecting from the court? Singh said it is to be ensured that this is not repeated again and a thorough probe is required.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security was breached during the Punjab visit on Wednesday.

Taking cognisance of the security breach, the MHA has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government.

The MHA also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.