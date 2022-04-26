SC dismisses plea seeking probe into alleged communal violence

Supreme Court today dismissed a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) seeking a direction for a probe into the alleged communal violence during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in various states.

“Please don’t ask us for reliefs, which can’t be granted by this court. We dismiss the petition,” a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, and also comprising Justice B R Gavai said and dismissed the petition filed by lawyer and also the petitioner, Vishal Tiwari, in the case.

“What sort of relief you (Vishal Tiwari) are asking for? We dismiss your petition,” the bench led by Justice Rao said.

Tiwari in his PIL filed before the Supreme Court also sought an investigation into the new trend of “bulldozer justice”, while referring to the alleged violence in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

The PIL filed by Tiwari before the Supreme Court, sought a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a former Chief Justice of India (CJI) in the matter.

While dismissing the PIL of Tiwari, the Supreme Court said, “You want a judicial enquiry by a former Chief Justice of India? Is anyone free? You find out and tell us”, Justice Rao asked Tiwari and refused to entertain his PIL.