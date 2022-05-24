SC Directs Jharkhand High Court to Consider Maintainability of PIL Against State CM Hemant Soren

Supreme Court today directed the Jharkhand High Court to first consider the maintainability of a PIL for a direction to investigate by the CBI and ED into the mining lease granted to Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren by himself.

“We direct the Jharkhand High Court to first consider the maintainability of a PIL pending before the High court,” the Supreme Court’s division bench, headed by Dr Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud, and also comprising Justice Bela M Trivedi, said, today.

The Apex court was hearing a plea related to the probes by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the mining lease that was granted to the Jharkhand Chief Minister and some shell companies operated by his family members and associates.

“We are of the considered view that the high court would first deal with the preliminary objections on the maintainability of the writ petition and then proceed further in accordance with law”, the bench of the Supreme Court today said.

The Jharkhand State government and its Chief Minister, Mr Soren have sought dismissal of the PIL (Public Interest Litigation) on the ground of maintainability.

The Supreme Court said that the Jharkhand High Court is seized of the matter. “What we propose to do is that, the HC has said that it would consider the maintainability of the matter. So we will direct the Jharkhand High Court to to first consider the maintainability of the PIL. Then we will see it,” Justice Dr Chandrachud said.

The allegation against Mr Soren and others is about the alleged transfer of funds through shell companies and the raid which was conducted by the Secretary, Mines.