SC: Afforestation in the Delhi-Dehradun Economic corridor project

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of India reconstituted an expert committee to monitor the compensatory afforestation in the Delhi-Dehradun Economic corridor project to direct that the DG of the forest Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change would chair the committee.

A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Dr Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud directed that the Chairperson of the Committee will be the Director-General of Forests, Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change.

Earlier the NGT (Naruonal Green Tribunal) had appointed an independent twelve-member Expert Committee headed by Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand.

The Supreme Court also directed to include additional members — Anil Prakash Joshi and Vijay Dhamsana — in the committee.

Anil Prakash Joshi is the founder of Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organisation (HESCO) and Vijay Dhasmana is an environmentalist.

The Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal, appearing for the Union Government and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the National Highway Authority of India, has agreed with the suggestion to include additional members in the Committee.

The NGT had appointed Oversight Committee to ensure that mitigations are effective on the ground and during construction of the project no damage is caused to the environment by way of unscientific muck dumping or obstruction of animal corridor.

The apex court was hearing the petitions challenging the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order which upheld the validity of the forest clearances granted to the part of the larger Delhi-Dehradun Economic corridor project. The plea was filed by NGO Citizen for Green Doon.