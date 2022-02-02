SC Collegium clears 6 names for Delhi HC

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana has recommended to the Centre the names of six judicial officers for appointment as judges of the Delhi High Court.

“The Supreme Court Collegium, also comprising senior most judges Justices UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar, in its meeting held on 1 February 2022 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following Judicial Officers as Judges in the Delhi High Court,” a statement said.

Those recommended fir elevation include Poonam A Bamba, Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Swarana Kanta Sharma and Sudhir Kumar Jain.