The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to file counter affidavit on the contempt petition filed by an NGO against the central government and Jammu and Kashmir administration over the non-constitution of a special committee to review the restrictions on 4G speed internet in the Union Territory.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana asked the Centre to file an affidavit detailing on the decision, taken by the high powered committee headed by Union Home Secretary, in connection with reviewing orders of banning 4G Internet services in the region.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal contended before the court that no contempt is made out as the special committee has already been constituted. Justice Ramana though queried why there has been nothing in the public domain.

The top court asked the Centre to put everything in a counter-affidavit and file it within a week.

When the Attorney General informed the top court that incidences of terrorist activity has increased in the region, counsel representing the petitoner, Foundation for Media Professionals, cited Union Home Minister’s interview wherein Amit Shah had said that terrorism is on its lowest since 1990, after revocation of Article 370.

The counsel also cited an article by BJP leader Ram Madhav, one of the interlocutors for Jammu and Kashmir, recommending time has come to lift many restrictions.

