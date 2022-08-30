SC-appointed panel lauds Odisha’s efforts for road safety

With 66 percent implementation of the prescribed road-safety measures, Odisha has earned the distinction of being one of the ‘High Performer’ states in the country in putting in place safety mechanisms to arrest the rise in road accidents, according to an assessment done by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCRS).

The SCCRS, which assessed the extent and quality of actions taken by the state government in June last year, appreciated initiatives of the State Transport Authority including Project Rakshak, Vahak and National Road Safety Short Film Festival, said officials on Tuesday. The team has also commended helmet compliance in the city of Bhubaneswar.

The SCCRS also praised the smart queue system implemented at Regional Transport Office, Bhubaneswar. The smart queue system is working perfectly fine with the help of complementing infrastructure, the assessment report said.

Though the state is in the higher performer category, there are a lot of improvements required to be done like special focus in enforcing the rules and laws adherence, equipment and infrastructure availability and functioning, the report maintained.

In the ‘Institutional Category’ which includes functioning of lead agency and utilisation of road safety fund, the agency has given 19 per cent score out of 25 per cent. Similarly, the state has obtained 15.7 per cent out 25 per cent for enforcement, and 14.4 per cent out of 25 per cent score is given for engineering. Out of 15 per cent, 10.5 per cent in emergency care and out of 10 per cent, 6.3 per cent in education score has been given by SCCRS.

It is pertinent to note here that as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court Committee, the Transport Department is working towards the construction of Truck Terminals and comprehensive Trauma System Care Plan. Road Safety training is being provided to engineers, commercial drivers, traffic police personnel, highway engineers and planners in road safety in a systematic process through a well-planned training calendar.

Soon the command-and-control centre for CCTV and ANPR will be functional and the footage will be monitored continuously for issuing e-challan to the traffic violators. The frequency of enforcement drive has been increased and a consistent effort in this regard will help us reduce road accidents in the state, the officials said.