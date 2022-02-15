Sansad TV’s YouTube channel comes under cyber attack from ‘scamsters’

In a serious incident of cyber attack, India’s high profile television channel Sansad Television’s YouTube channel on Tuesday came under attack from ‘scamsters’ temporarily disrupting services including live streaming on the channel.

The attack on the YouTube channel of Sansad TV took place in the early hours of Tuesday at around 01:00 am, Joint Secretary Puneet Kumar said in a signed statement here on Tuesday.

Giving details of the incident, Sansad Television in a note stated that YouTube Channel of Sansad TV got compromised due to ‘unauthorized activities by some scamsters’ on 15 February at 01:00 am on Tuesday.

As a result of the attack by alleged scamsters among other things the live streaming on the Sansad TV’s YouTube channel was hit. “Also the channel name has been changed to “Ethereum” by the attacker,” the Sansad TV note further stated.

The channel was however restored by early morning Tuesday by the social media wing of the Sansad TV. “However, Sansad TV’s Social Media Team promptly worked on it and got the Sansad TV channel restored by early morning at around 0345 hours,” the Joint Secretary further stated in the note.

The nodal agency for responding to cyber security incidents in India, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has also reported the incident of cyber attack on Sansad TV’s YouTube channel and alerted Sansad TV, according to the Sansad TV note.

Joint Secretary Puneet Kumar further informed that later on the YouTube also started to fix the security threats permanently and ‘it shall be restored ASAP (As Soon As Possible).